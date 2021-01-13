Nigeria: Covid-19 - Public Attitude Will Determine Fresh Lockdown - PTF

13 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, yesterday said Nigerians will determine the imposition of a fresh lockdown with their compliance or non-compliance to COVID-19 protocols amid the second wave of the pandemic.

PTF National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, stated this while featuring on a television programme.

According to him, no decision has been taken on a fresh lockdown yet but public attitude will determine whether or not the task force would impose a fresh lockdown.

Aliyu said, "A lockdown is not going to be decided by the PTF but it is going to be decided by the behaviour of the public when it comes to these rules. We have countries abroad that have very strict non-pharmaceutical intervention measures and everybody follows it. The flights are coming in, schools are open, churches are open and they don't have Covid problem because everybody observes the rules.

"We definitely don't want a lockdown and because we don't want to lockdown, we need to make sure we do everything we can to prevent ourselves from reaching that state where the government will have to take action."

