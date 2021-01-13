Nigeria: Former Lagos Military Administrator, Ndubuisi Kanu, Is Dead

13 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Temidayo Akinboyo

For his role in NADECO and constant criticisms of the military junta of the late Sani Abacha, Mr Kanu was constantly trailed by state agents.

A former military administrator of Lagos State, Ndubuisi Kanu, has passed away.

Mr Kanu, a retired rear admiral of the Nigerian Navy, who reportedly died on Wednesday after a brief illness, was also at a time the military administrator of Imo State.

At the time of his passing, he was 77.

His death was confirmed activist and associate of the deceased, Joe Okei-Odumakin, to Punch newspapers.

He once fought on the side of Biafra during the civil war that lasted between 1967 and 1970 but was later reabsorbed into the Nigerian military at the end of the war.

A pro-democracy activist, Mr Kanu was one of the notable and prominent voices in the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), an organisation dedicated to the revalidation of the June 12, 1993, election of Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) which was annulled by the Ibrahim Babangida-led military administration.

For his role in NADECO and constant criticisms of the military junta of the late Sani Abacha, Mr Kanu was constantly trailed by state agents.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.