Nigeria: Taraba Commissioner Denies Embezzling N1.2bn Covid-19 Funds

13 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By John Mkom

The commissioner for Health, Taraba State, Dr Innocent Vakai, has debunked media publication that he personally embezzled a sum of N1.2 billion COVID-19 funds contributed to manage the pandemic in the state.

The commissioner for Health who also doubles as the chairman Taraba State Technical Committee on COVID 19 said the publication by the local tabloid is false and has no iota of truth.

Vakai stated this yesterday in Jalingo, Taraba State capital during a press briefing to clear the air on the activities of the committee and also inform the people of the state on the financial expenditures and transactions on COVID-19 funds in the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that a local tabloid in Taraba State recently accused the committee chairman of single handedly embezzling a sum of N1.2 billion meant to manage COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Vakai while detailing journalists on the allegations said the committee has not at any time collected money directly from the federal government or any organisation since its inception in March 2020.

He said that all the money sent to the state for support and management of COVID-19 have been paid directly into the state government account and not individuals.

"I want to state here categorically that the state technical committee can only apply for funds through the Taraba State government account section, we don't have an account where support funds can be paid into for me to disburse any how I want."

