Liberia: Armed Forces of Liberia Patrols Liberia's Borders - Joins Forces With Neighboring Countries to Ensure Border Safety

5 January 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Armed Forces of Liberia is continuing its patrol along the Liberian borders with Guinea, Ivory Coast, and Sierra Leone as part of its statutory mandate in protecting the territorial limit of the country.

The patrols are being greeted with high enthusiasm from locals living along these borderlines, as they continue to express overwhelming confidence in the Liberian military.

The AFL enjoys excellent relationships with the military of Guinea, Ivory Coast, and Sierra Leone, which are all members states of the Mano River Union (MRU).

Along the Guinean side of the border, the towns of Yealla, Zigida, in Lofa have all been successfully covered, while towns along the Liberian side of the borders with Ivory Coast to include Dakay, Pedepo, and Kableken all in Maryland and River Gee counties have also been covered.

Patrols are continuing in border towns in Nimba County to include Kamplay, Logatuo, and Butuo among others.

During the patrols, our troops interacted with kids by sharing gifts (sweets) with them.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.