Morocco/Guinea: Morocco to Play Two Friendly Matches Against Guinea in Preparation for CHAN 2021

4 January 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The national team of local players will play two friendly matches against their Guinean counterpart on January 8 and 11 in Rabat.

The coach of the national team of local players, Lhoucine Ammouta, has called Naoufal Zerhouni (FUS Rabat) to join the preparation camp to replace injured Badie Aouk, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation said Monday in a release.

These friendly matches will serve as preparation for Lhoucine Ammouta's men for the 6th edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN), which will take place from January 16 to February 7 in Cameroon.

