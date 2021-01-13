West Africa: Guinean President Admits to Negotiating With Senegal Sharing Future Oil Discoveries

Bissau — President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló admitted Wednesday that he is negotiating agreements with Senegal for a possible sharing of future discoveries of oil believed to exist in the border waters of the two countries.

Sissoco Embaló was speaking on Wednesday night after a two-day visit to Bissau by the President of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Guinean head of state has dispelled doubts that have lingered in recent months, after the Senegalese press revealed that Umaro Sissoco Embaló and his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall, were negotiating an oil-sharing agreement.

Speaking at the press conference, the Guinean President said that he did not need to ask anyone for authorisation to sign agreements on behalf of Guinea-Bissau, nor to parliament.

"I want to clarify this matter: I will sign this agreement these days, by the way," said Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

The Guinean head of state also clarified that the agreement to be signed with Macky Sall will have a clause so that the key of sharing (form of division) of oil is changed in favor, in case of discovery, of the country where the resource is found.

Currently, the sharing key is set at 15% for Guinea-Bissau and 85% for Senegal.