West Africa: Guinean President Admits to Negotiating With Senegal Sharing Future Oil Discoveries

17 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Bissau — President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló admitted Wednesday that he is negotiating agreements with Senegal for a possible sharing of future discoveries of oil believed to exist in the border waters of the two countries.

Sissoco Embaló was speaking on Wednesday night after a two-day visit to Bissau by the President of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Guinean head of state has dispelled doubts that have lingered in recent months, after the Senegalese press revealed that Umaro Sissoco Embaló and his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall, were negotiating an oil-sharing agreement.

Speaking at the press conference, the Guinean President said that he did not need to ask anyone for authorisation to sign agreements on behalf of Guinea-Bissau, nor to parliament.

"I want to clarify this matter: I will sign this agreement these days, by the way," said Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

The Guinean head of state also clarified that the agreement to be signed with Macky Sall will have a clause so that the key of sharing (form of division) of oil is changed in favor, in case of discovery, of the country where the resource is found.

Currently, the sharing key is set at 15% for Guinea-Bissau and 85% for Senegal.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.