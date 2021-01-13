Zimbabwe: Covid-19 - Council Shuts Zengeza Offices

13 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

CHITUNGWIZA Municipality has temporarily closed its Zengeza administration office for full disinfection after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Chitungwiza municipality acting town clerk Dr Tonderai Kasu on Monday advised residents of the closure and said Zengeza residents could make payments and inquiries at the head office for the time being, or at any other suburban office.

As of yesterday, Chitungwiza, 57 PCR swabs were collected for Covid-19 testing.

A total of 18 new cases, three recoveries and three deaths were reported. Active cases in the town stand at 138 and the recovery rate stands at 63 percent.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Zimbabwe in March last year, cumulative cases stood at 22 297 with 13 213 recoveries and 528 deaths as of Monday.

Chitungwiza has continued to face water woes forcing residents to collect water from boreholes and wells, and frequently having to queue.

Although people are permitted to queue for water, they are supposed to wear face masks and practice social distancing, something that is rarely practised at some town boreholes.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.