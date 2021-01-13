Zimbabwe: Covid-19 - Council Shuts Zengeza Offices

Herald Correspondent

CHITUNGWIZA Municipality has temporarily closed its Zengeza administration office for full disinfection after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Chitungwiza municipality acting town clerk Dr Tonderai Kasu on Monday advised residents of the closure and said Zengeza residents could make payments and inquiries at the head office for the time being, or at any other suburban office.

As of yesterday, Chitungwiza, 57 PCR swabs were collected for Covid-19 testing.

A total of 18 new cases, three recoveries and three deaths were reported. Active cases in the town stand at 138 and the recovery rate stands at 63 percent.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Zimbabwe in March last year, cumulative cases stood at 22 297 with 13 213 recoveries and 528 deaths as of Monday.

Chitungwiza has continued to face water woes forcing residents to collect water from boreholes and wells, and frequently having to queue.

Although people are permitted to queue for water, they are supposed to wear face masks and practice social distancing, something that is rarely practised at some town boreholes.