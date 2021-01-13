Zimbabwe: Museum of African Liberation Gets More Support

13 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

THE construction of the Museum of Africa Liberation in Harare that documents the continent's liberation struggle is essential to tell the African story, Saharawi Republic Deputy Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Hamahu-Allah Mohamed, has said.

In an interview on Monday, Deputy Ambassador Mohamed said the African Museum was essential to every African nation.

"I believe all African countries should be behind the establishment of the museum and let's encourage each other to tell the story of Africa in an African way.

"It is better to showcase evidence about how we came about independence and the struggle that took place for African countries to gain their independence," he said.

Liberation artefacts belonging to former Vice Presidents Simon Muzenda and Joseph Msika and liberation icons Cdes Josiah Tongogara and Leopold Takawira, among others, were presented to President Mnangagwa for them to be displayed in the museum.

Artefacts for other liberation icons from the African continent such as Ghana's founding president, Kwame Nkrumah are also expected to be on display at the museum.

Last year, President Mnangagwa presided over a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Museum in Harare.

"As of the Saharawi Republic, we do have the Saharawi National Museum of Resistance, and it displays evidence that is not found in the encyclopedias or the internet or history books. So it is very symbolic for the continent to have such an initiative," he said.

Turning to the surge of Covid-19 pandemic, Deputy Ambassador Mohamed said there was need for massive awareness campaigns on the continent to equip people with enough information on how to prevent the pandemic spreading.

