South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Continues Covid-19 Compliance Drive in Bojanala, 13 to 14 Jan

13 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The North West Department of Health led by MEC Madoda Sambatha returns to Bojanala for an awareness and compliance campaign on COVID-19.

The MEC will start his campaign in Rustenburg at 09:00 on Wednesday, 13 January where he will be joined by the MMC for Health, the Municipal Health and COVID-19 Ward Based Team.

The campaign will start in the CBD moving from the District Office, then to Home Affairs and Orbit College. From the CBD the campaign will move to Boitekong Mall, Freedom Park Taxi Rank, Impala Mine and Rustenburg Taxi Rank.

On Thursday, 14 January the campaign will cover Madibeng, also starting at 09:00 at the Sub-District offices, town, Letlhabile Complex, the shopping mall and later on in the day at Sibanye Mine.

The South African Police Services are part of these campaigns and as it has been the case with other towns, any non-compliant entity will be ordered to close its business to ensure prevention of the spread of the coronavirus.

Members of the Media are invited to these campaigns for coverage and to help raise awareness.

