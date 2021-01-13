South Africa: Siblings Arrested With Suspected Stolen Property

13 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Speedy reaction by SAPS Kwazakele Vispol Task Team members led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of some of the stolen goods taken in a hijacking incident which occurred yesterday, 12 January 2021 in Kwazakele.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 at about 14:00, the two victims aged 19 and 26 years old were offloading stock outside their shop in Kruisman Street when they were approached by two armed males. The suspects shot at the victims, took the vehicle keys and fled with the vehicle, a Quantum bakkie loaded with the stock. The vehicle was found abandoned in Tonjeni Street and the stock removed. The value of the goods taken is approximately R30 000-00. Both victims sustained gunshot wounds in the stomach and right hip respectively.

Within minutes the Kwazakele Vispol Task team members recovered the hijacked bakkie in Tonjeni Street. While at that scene, they followed up on information that some of the stolen goods were inside a house nearby. With the assistance of the Anti-Gang Unit and Kwazakele detectives, the house was searched and groceries were found in the bedroom. Two occupants in the house, a brother (21) and a sister (29) were arrested on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

No suspects were arrested in relation to the attempted murders and vehicle hijacking.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.