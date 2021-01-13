South Africa: Siblings Arrested With Suspected Stolen Property

press release

Speedy reaction by SAPS Kwazakele Vispol Task Team members led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of some of the stolen goods taken in a hijacking incident which occurred yesterday, 12 January 2021 in Kwazakele.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 at about 14:00, the two victims aged 19 and 26 years old were offloading stock outside their shop in Kruisman Street when they were approached by two armed males. The suspects shot at the victims, took the vehicle keys and fled with the vehicle, a Quantum bakkie loaded with the stock. The vehicle was found abandoned in Tonjeni Street and the stock removed. The value of the goods taken is approximately R30 000-00. Both victims sustained gunshot wounds in the stomach and right hip respectively.

Within minutes the Kwazakele Vispol Task team members recovered the hijacked bakkie in Tonjeni Street. While at that scene, they followed up on information that some of the stolen goods were inside a house nearby. With the assistance of the Anti-Gang Unit and Kwazakele detectives, the house was searched and groceries were found in the bedroom. Two occupants in the house, a brother (21) and a sister (29) were arrested on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

No suspects were arrested in relation to the attempted murders and vehicle hijacking.