South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Declares Special Official Funeral Category 1 for Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III

President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured His Majesty King Victor Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom. Kgoshikgolo Thulare by designating his funeral as a Special Official Funeral Catergory 1.

King Thulare passed away on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, at the age of 40.

He is the son of the late King Rhyne Thulare and was officially recognised by President Ramaphosa as King of the BaPedi in 2020.

The President has authorised that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from tomorrow morning, 13 January 2021, until the evening of the day of the funeral on 17 January 2021.

The late King is lauded for having played a major role in sowing the seeds of unity in the BaPedi Kingdom.

The Special Official funeral is declared in condition of compliance with regulation 11B, Sub-regulation 8 of COVID-19 Lockdown Regulations of 25 March 2020.

King Thulare will be laid to rest in Sekhukhuneland in Limpopo, on the morning of 17 January 2021.