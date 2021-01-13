South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 13 105 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 259 748 with 13 105 new cases identified since the last report.

A cumulative total of 7 287 060 tests have been completed with 50 671 tests conducted since the last report

Regrettably, we report a further 755 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 134 , Free State 26, Gauteng 225, Kwa-Zulu Natal 218, Limpopo 11, Mpumalanga 11, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 128.

This brings the total to 34 334 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 019 123, representing a recovery rate of 81%