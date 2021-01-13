Kenya's Covid-19 Recoveries Rise By 412

Kenya has recorded 123 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours raising the number of declared cases to 98,555.

According to the Ministry of Health the positive cases are from a sample sized of 4,948 raising the number of total tested sample to 1,102,595.

From the positive confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, 111 patients were Kenyans and 12 are foreigners, 74 male and 46 female, and the youngest is a one- years -old and the oldest 85.

Speaking from Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Referral Hospital, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday said four deaths raising the total number of fatalities to 1,720.

In terms of recoveries, CS Kagwe reported that the number had increased by 412. Of the newly recovered patients, 378 had been under the home-based care programme while 34 were treated at various hospitals. The total number of recoveries in the country stand at 81,667.

The Health ministry further noted that 675 patients had been admitted while 1,945 were being treated at home.

Twenty-six of the hospitalised patients were in intensive care units (ICU), 17 of them on ventilatory support, eight on supplemental oxygen and one under observation.

Another 14 patients were on supplementary oxygen with 11 of them being in the general wards.

Three patients are currently in the high dependency unit.

Nairobi continue to lead with number of positive cases per county with 62 cases followed by Nyeri 9, Embu 8, Busia 7, Narok 6, Kajiado 5, Nakuru 4, Makueni 3, Mombasa 3, Nyamira 2, Kiambu 2, Kilifi 2, Machakos 2, Meru 1, Migori 1, Kitui 1, Murang'a 1, Garissa 1, Nandi 1, Siaya 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.