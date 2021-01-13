South Africa: North West Health On Coronavirus Covid-19 Non-Compliant Businesses

12 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha continues to crisscross the Province raising awareness on COVID-19, encouraging public compliance to prevention measures and checking businesses for compliance with the regulations. Following a campaign in Rustenburg, Matlosana, Mahikeng and Ramotshere-Moiloa, MEC Sambatha then took his campaign drive to Tlokwe where he raised awareness at the taxi rank, shopping complexes and other public places.

A store was ordered to close its business due to non-compliance to COVID-19 regulations at Potchefstroom just opposite the shell garage and by the taxi rank. The store was congested from outside right into the inside. There was a complete disregard for COVID-19 prevention measures.

"It's disturbed me gravely that there was no compliance to COVID-19 observed by the customers, the shop owners and its employees. There is a was no sanitizing done, the shop was extremely congested, no masks were used and to make matters worse, the owner openly told us that he told his employees who work with food not to use masks", said MEC Sambatha

The MEC explained the importance of all of the compliance to COVID-19 regulations and further highlighted that it is to protect not only them but also their customers as this non-compliance exposes not only them but also the customers who are the innocent community members.

The shop owners still did not see anything wrong at them not complying and started being aggressive and threatened to beat the MEC up. They insulted the MEC and told the MEC to leave the shop. The MEC called the police to come and assist who came and closed the store due to deliberate non-compliance to COVID-19 regulations.

"I will continue to do these campaign drives to ensure compliance to COVID-19 regulations and to protect our people from infection. May it be known that we will not hesitate to shut down any business that is not compliant as we go along. Law enforcement officials will be asked to close down the business and impose fines to those who are non-compliant", said MEC Sambatha

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

