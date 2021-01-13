South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Coronavirus Covid-19 On 12 January

press release

As of 1pm on 12 January, the Western Cape has 41 285 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 242 450 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 192 683 recoveries.

Click here for statistics.

The Western Cape has recorded 163 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 8482. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

Digicon update:

Earlier today I held my weekly digicon, where I gave an update on the Covid-19 situation in the province.

The full digicon can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=premier%20alan%20winde

There are early signs that we have entered our peak of the second wave in the province and our hospitalisations and mortality data reflect the significant pressure we are currently experiencing.

In the metro, our case data continues to be affected by the festive season public holidays and a change in our testing criteria. However, we believe that it is a good sign at this stage that cases are not increasing but have decreased slightly by 1%.

More reliable data such as the test positivity rate has dropped from a peak of 50%, to around 35% on 7 January.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As at 7 January, we had recorded a 26% drop in hospitalisations as well. We have seen this tick up again over the past few days and we are watching closely to determine whether this is a trend.

In our rural areas, we are also starting to see case numbers stabilise although we are still seeing increases in the West Coast and in the Central Karoo as they have experienced later surges. In the Garden Route, we continue to see numbers on a downward trajectory.

We are cautiously optimistic that the second wave is starting to stabilise. This does not however mean that we are starting to see a decline yet and we must continue to take precautions to keep ourselves safe.

Our hospitals are still experiencing significant pressure. Our metro hospitals have an average occupancy of 93%, the George drainage area 61&, Paarl drainage area 74% and Worcester drainage area at 73%.

Our Hospital of Hope at Brackengate has 305 patients admitted, Freesia and Ward 99 have 67 patients, Sonstraal currently has 60 patients admitted and the Hospital of Hope in Mitchells Plain has 92 patients.

Our Department of Health is working around the clock to ensure that at all times, we have an adequate supply of beds, staff, and oxygen to provide the care people need.

Our hospitals and healthcare workers are working under extreme pressure to ensure that every person who needs a bed and care has access to one but we all have a role to play in ensuring that we relieve that pressure. We must wear our masks, wash our hands, keep our distance, avoid close contact and crowded spaces. This is the right thing to do to protect ourselves, and others and to ensure that our hospitals do not reach a point where they become overwhelmed.