South Africa: International Relations and Cooperation On Joint Communique On the Algerian Working Visit

Joint Communique on the Occasion of the Working Visit by H.E. Mr Sabri Boukadoum, Minister of Foreign Affairs of The People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, 12 January 2021

1. On 12 January 2021, Minister Naledi Pandor received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, H.E. Mr Sabri Boukadoum on his two day Working Visit to South Africa.

During their discussions, the two Ministers fondly recalled the historical and fraternal bonds between South Africa and Algeria, acknowledging that these bonds were cemented during the period of the struggle for liberation against colonialism and apartheid when Algeria supported and trained cadres of the liberation movements including our late President Nelson Mandela.

The two Ministers exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral, Continental and international issues of mutual concern.

The Ministers expressed satisfaction with the quality and depth of bilateral cooperation between the two countries which continues to show growing dynamism.In this regard, the two Ministers acknowledged the existence of thirty-three bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding which cover a wide range of fields such as trade and industry, diplomacy, defence, energy, arts and culture, sports, science and technology, agriculture, education, health, etc.

The two Ministers noted the strategic importance of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) as a structured bilateral mechanism to coordinate and forge bilateral cooperation and partnership between the two countries.In this regard, both Ministers agreed that the next BNC should take place at a time and place to be determined through the diplomatic channel.

The Ministers noted the growing economic and social cooperation. In this regard, they agreed on the need to pay a particular focus on economic cooperation through trade and investment initiatives, as well as creating an enabling environment for the private sector to do business.

The Ministers exchanged views and concerns on all peace and security issues on the continent, including the situations prevailing in Libya, Mali, the Sahel and Central African regions, DRC and CAR, as well on the evolving threat of terrorism, and agreed on the need for the AU to step-up its efforts in coordination with its partners, to achieve the goal of silencing the Guns in Africa.

On the issue of Libya, the Ministers reviewed the latest developments on the ground as well as the political process led by the UN. They underscored the imperative for the AU through the High level Panel on Libya to increase its involvement to ensure a Libyan owned and led political process that preserves the unity and territorial integrity of the country, and put an end to foreign interference.

The Ministers discussed the important matter of the Western Sahara. They expressed serious concerns over the escalation of military tensions in the occupied territories and in this regard reaffirmed their position which is to achieve a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution, which will provide for the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara, and in terms of Security Council resolution 690 (1991) and subsequent resolutions, is the holding of a free and fair referendum on self-determination for the people of Western Sahara.

The two Ministers expressed their full support for an immediate appointment by the United Nations Secretary General of his Personal Envoy for the Western Sahara which has been outstanding for some time.

The Ministers also exchanged views on the political and security situation on the Continent, and noted with concern the continued instability and conflict in some parts of the Continent. The two Ministers condemned in the strongest possible terms all forms of terrorism and extremism.

The two Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to working together in pursuit of sustainable peace, stability and development on the Continent.

The Ministers exchanged views regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic in the Continent and commended their respective efforts towards ensuring an effective and efficient response at both national and continental level, in particular the valuable actions undertaken by H.E. President Ramaphosa, in his capacity as current chair of the AU aiming at mobilising the necessary international support.

The Ministers emphasised the need for Africa to use this experience to enhance its reaction to future such events, including through promoting the sectors of science and technology.

Both Ministers noted the formal inauguration of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA) Agreement. They commended those member states that signed the Agreement. The Ministers also observed that the Continental Free Trade Area will go a long way in facilitating intra-African trade and investment.

The two Ministers further called for the implementation of the Agenda 2063 and its Action Plan, as well as the urgent need to pursue Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development.

Both Ministers reiterated their common view on the need to promote multilateralism and South-South Cooperation. In this regard, they also reiterated the call for the reform of global system of governance to be more equitable and representative of all peoples of the world, in particular the UN Security Council.

Minister Boukadoum, on behalf of his delegation congratulated South Africa's sterling work during her tenure at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member for the period 2019-2020.In response, Minister Pandor expressed her appreciation to Minister Boukadoum for Algeria's support for South Africa's candidature to the UNSC.

n conclusion, Minister Boukadoum further expressed pleasure on visiting South Africa, a sister country Algeria considers to hold a special and strategic importance in the Continent.

The two Ministers agreed to hold regular consultations whenever deemed necessary.