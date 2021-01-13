Namibia: Bishop Responds to Nekongo's Children Being Exposed On Social Media

The bishop of the Reformed Evangelical Anglican Church of Namibia (REACH-Namibia), Lukas Katenda, has advised politicians to protect the rights of children at all times.

Katenda's advice comes after images of Swapo Party Youth league (SPYL) leader Ephraim Nekongo's children were circulated on social media.

This happened when Affirmative Repositioning (AR) spokesperson Simon Kanepolo's responded to Nekongo's statement distancing Swapo from a recent land grab in Windhoek.

"We particularly advise Nekongo to take the urban land question seriously because these 10 children from 10 different mothers will likely face the same challenge as the present generation," Kanepolo said on social media.

The circulation of the images of Nekongo's children was condemned by Katenda, who asked anyone doing so to stop immediately.

"Children have no say in what is being said, and we all must protect children at all costs. Let us at all times keep innocent people out of our politics," said Katenda.

He added that land, in general, is a thorn in the flesh of all Namibians and urged all to find common ground and agree on a common policy to find a solution to the land question.