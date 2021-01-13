Namibia: Bishop Responds to Nekongo's Children Being Exposed On Social Media

13 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

The bishop of the Reformed Evangelical Anglican Church of Namibia (REACH-Namibia), Lukas Katenda, has advised politicians to protect the rights of children at all times.

Katenda's advice comes after images of Swapo Party Youth league (SPYL) leader Ephraim Nekongo's children were circulated on social media.

This happened when Affirmative Repositioning (AR) spokesperson Simon Kanepolo's responded to Nekongo's statement distancing Swapo from a recent land grab in Windhoek.

"We particularly advise Nekongo to take the urban land question seriously because these 10 children from 10 different mothers will likely face the same challenge as the present generation," Kanepolo said on social media.

The circulation of the images of Nekongo's children was condemned by Katenda, who asked anyone doing so to stop immediately.

"Children have no say in what is being said, and we all must protect children at all costs. Let us at all times keep innocent people out of our politics," said Katenda.

He added that land, in general, is a thorn in the flesh of all Namibians and urged all to find common ground and agree on a common policy to find a solution to the land question.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.