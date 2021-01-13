Namibia: More Young People Trained in Entrepreneurship

13 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

About 20 young people in Namibia's informal sector are currently receiving training to ensure they are well equipped to start and maintain a business.

The 12-week programme commenced late last year and is expected to end this month.

Called 'Building Bosses', the programme is financially supported by GIZ Start-up Namibia, and Impact Tank is its lead implementer.

Elzine Mushambi, Impact Tank's founder, says: "Building Bosses was born to address the high levels of unemployment the country currently faces.

"We wanted to intervene in the issue of youth unemployment because the rates are astronomical and the potential for impact is long-lasting and multiplicative. We realised the youth unemployment issue in Namibia needed to be addressed quickly, creatively and at grass-roots level."

Located at the Bokamoso Entrepreneurial Centre at Katutura, Windhoek, the micro-entrepreneurship incubation project recruits participants from disadvantaged homes, takes them through a 12-week programme of business basics, and thereafter provides the 'graduates' of the programme with seed products to start their first business.

In addition to classroom learning, participants receive ongoing mentorship, access to a computer lab, computer literacy classes and the opportunity to collaborate in a community where they can foster their own business ideas.

The overarching goal of Building Bosses, Mushambi says, is to tackle the crushing problem of youth unemployment and inspire a culture of entrepreneurship among young people.

Once this culture takes root, it is expected to catalyse the creation of economically active ventures across the board.

Mushambi says Building Bosses collaborates with funders, volunteers, mentors, industry captains and corporates to deliver the programme.

Building Bosses recently hosted former Namibia University of Science and Technology chancellor Tjama Tjivikua, who shared his life story and inspired the young minds reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey.

Email: [email protected]

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.