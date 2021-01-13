Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Heist Robbers Appear in Court

13 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Eight suspected armed robbers, believed to be behind the Harare-Chinhoyi road US$2.7million heist, appeared in court today.

Gerald Rutizirira (35) Kelvin Musakwa (25), Tendai Zuze (35) Neverson Mwamuka (35) and Trymore Chapfika (36) were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga who remanded them in custody to 17 February for their routine remand.

Three of them, brothers Tozivepi and Charles Chirara and Terrence Matimba will return to court on Friday after the State applied for warrant for further detention.

The State said police needed more time to interview them and take them for further indications. Mrs Taruvinga granted the application.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald.

