Namibia: AR Threatens to Shut Down Shoprite

The Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement yesterday said it would shut down Shoprite outlets if the company fails to resolve the ongoing dispute with its striking employees.

AR spokesperson Simon Amunime at a media event yesterday said the movement would be joining the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (Nafau) in the fight against Shoprite.

Amunime said the movement will take to the streets tomorrow to shut down about seven shoprite stores in Windhoek.

"We placed humanity and morality at the centre of our struggle. For the colonised people, the purpose of independence was not necessarily to have capitalist businesses and seek employment from them," Amunime said.

He highlighted the AR's ambition to establish a labour union.

"We thus resolutely trust, without a shadow of a doubt, that this can only be achieved under the leadership of a united radical working class," Amunime said.

Shoprite workers went on strike demanding salary increases and other benefits, such as a housing and transport allowance.

The retailer did not adhere to regulations governing strikes and recruited new employees to replace their striking employees.

Nafau took the matter to the Windhoek High Court on 8 January, which ordered that the retail giant should stop hiring seasonal workers to perform the duties of aggrieved employees.

Also present at the event was AR activist Dimbulukweni Nauyoma, who said it is unacceptable for Shoprite to violate the rules for strikes and get away with it.

Nauyoma said the movement will begin with Shoprite to demonstrate that white monopolies must be disturbed for the betterment of Namibian workers.

"Capitalists only listen when their means of production has been disturbed," Nauyoma said.