Namibia: Fake Test Results - Zimbabweans Denied Bail

13 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

Two Zimbabwean nationals were denied bail in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court after being arrested on Saturday over the forging of Covid-19 test results.

The suspects, Andrew Hleza (45) and Christopher Mabureni (28), and a third suspect who has not been arrested yet, allegedly issued truck drivers false negative Covid-19 test results, for which they reportedly charged about N$1 000 each.

The case was postponed to 27 April for further investigation, and to allow the suspects to obtain legal representation.

State prosecutor Astrid Hewicke said on Monday the reason for not granting bail was that investigations are still at an early stage, and the accused are foreigners with no valid documents permitting them to remain in the country.

Hleza and Mabureni appeared before magistrate Clara Mwillima.

Ben Nangombe, the executive director of health and social services, on Sunday said the ministry is pleased with the successful arrest of the two suspects, saying they had been running a sting operation with the Namibian Police for some time.

"Those engaging in these activities are putting the lives of our people at risk. We must work together to stop them. We therefore call upon people who may have more information about the forgery of Covid-19 results to come forward and inform the ministry or the Namibian Police," he pleaded.

Nangombe warned members of the public to refrain from activities that would only serve to undermine the efforts of the country to combat Covid-19.

Police deputy commissioner of operations in the Zambezi region Joseph Nehemiah yesterday said the third suspect, an employee at the Katima Mulilo State Hospital, is still at large.

