Nigeria: Army to Deploy New Recruits to Sambisa Forest

13 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has charged new recruits to be ready to defend the country against external aggression and other security threats, stressing that they will be deployed to the Sambisa Forest.

He gave the charge during the final screening for 80 regular recruits held at Falgore forest in Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State.

He also charged the recruits to be prepared for a move to Sambisa Forest, a stronghold of the Boko Haram terrorist sect in Borno State.

He said those who are not disciplined and loyal to the cause are free to find their own way.

"You must make up your mind that you are ready to serve your country as a soldier and you should be ready," he said.

"All of you will go to Sambisa at the end of your depot training. If you are not ready to move to Sambisa and other parts of the country, and of course, our border areas to defend our country from any act of aggression, then you have not started.

"It is not yet late, if you have any doubt, then you can stand up and go. There is no room for laziness and indiscipline in the Army and no room for malingering."

Burutai said that henceforth, the recruitment and selection would be conducted in Falgore Forest, pointing out that all recruits would be subjected to a similar process.

"This is where we will select those that will become cadets and be trained as officers as well because, at the end of all the training, the officers and soldiers will operate together under the same condition," he said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.