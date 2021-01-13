Nigeria: At Last, Buhari Approves Posting of 95 Ambassadors

13 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally approved the posting of new ambassadors-designate to Nigerian Missions abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the president had ordered that a total of 95 ambassadors, including the 42 non-career ones whose nomination the Senate ratified in July 2020, be posted out.

However, the statement, signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, was silent on the details of the posting.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the posting of ambassadors-designate to Nigerian Missions abroad.

"The list includes 43 career ambassadors and 52 non-career ambassadors.

"With this development, the process of requesting agreement from the prospective host countries have commenced.

"The ministry also wishes to inform that there will be an induction course for the ambassadors-designate and their spouses, which will hold on a date to be announced shortly to prepare and facilitate movement of the envoys to their respective missions."

Among the non-career ambassadors that the Senate cleared on July 22, 2020 were a former THISDAY Editor, Mr. Oma Djebah (Delta) and a former Editor of The Guardian, Mr. Debo Adesina (Oyo).

Other non-career ambassadors-designate confirmed by the Senate were Umar Suleiman (Adamawa), Kelvin Peter (Adamawa), Chief Elejah Onyeagba (Anambra), Prof. Monique Ekpong (Cross River), Ominyi N. Eze (Ebonyi), Yamah Mohammed Musa (Edo), Maj. Gen. C. O. Ugwu (Enugu), Dr. Hajara I. Salim (Gombe), Amb.

Yahaya Lawal (Katsina), Ademola Seriki (Lagos), Chief Sarafa Tunji Ishola (Ogun), Adejare Bello (Osun), John Usanga (Akwa Ibom), Hamisu Umar Takalmawa (Kano), Philip Ikurusi (Bayelsa), Hon. Tarzcor Terhemen (Benue), Al-Bishir Ibrahim Al-Hussain (Borno), Obiezu Ijeoma Chinyerem (Imo), Ali M. Magashi (Jigawa) and Prof. M. A. Makarfi (Kaduna).

Others were Henry John Omaku (Nasarawa), Sadiya Ahmad Nuhu (Kano), Adeshina Alege (Oyo), Shehu Abdullahi Yibaikwai (Plateau), Maureen Tamuno (Rivers), Faruk Yabo (Sokoto), Abubakar Moriki (Zamfara), Adamu M. Hassan (Taraba), Abubakar D. Ibrahim Siyi (Bauchi), Paul Oga Adikwu (Benue), Jazuli Imam Galadanci (Kano), Dare Sunday Awoniyi (Kogi), Ibrahim Kayode Laaro (Kwara), Abioye Bello (Kwara), Zara Maazu Umar (Kwara), Mrs. Nimi Akinkugbe (Ondo) and Ms. Folakemi Akinyele (Oyo).

The president, in May 2020, had also sent a list of 42 career ambassadors-designate to the Senate for ratification.

The nominees were O Nwachukwu (Abia), A. Kefas (Adamawa), R.U Brown (Akwa Ibom), G.A Odidibo (Anambra), O.C Onowu (Anambra), Y.S Sulieman (Bauchi),

E.S Agbana (Bayelsa), B.B.M Okoyen (Bayelsa), G.M Okoko (Benue), A.M Garba (Borno), M.I Bashir (Borno), M.O Abang (Cross River) and A.E Alote (Cross River).

Others were G.E Edokpa (Edo), A.M Maduwike (Enugu), Adamu Lamua (Gombe), Innocent Iwejuo (Imo), A.S Abubakar (Jigawa), Y.A Ahmed (Jigawa) and S.D Umar (Kaduna).

The rest were: A. A Sule (Kano), G.Y Hamza (Kano), N. Rini (Katsina), Ahmed Rimawa (Katsina), M. Manu (Kebbi), I.R Ocheni (Kogi), I.A Yusuf (Kogi), M. Abdulraheem (Kwara), W.A Adedeji (Lagos), A.U Ogah (Nasarawa), A.A Musa (Niger), N.A Kolo (Niger), H.O Olaniyon (Ogun), A.R Adejola (Ogun), O.E Awe (Ondo), O.O Aluko (Osun), E.A Alatishe (Osun), V.A Adeleke (Oyo), M.S Adamu (Plateau), I.N Charles (Rivers), M. Ifu (Taraba) and B.B Hamman (Yobe).

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.