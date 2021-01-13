Kenya: Jubilee to Keep Off Matungu, Machakos Mini Polls

13 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Justus Ochieng'

Jubilee Party has announced that it will not field candidates in three upcoming by-elections.

The units where it will not participate in mini polls include the race for the Machakos senatorial position, as well as in Matungu and Kabuchai Constituencies.

The Machakos seat fell vacant following the death of Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka. The upcoming Matungu and Kabuchai legislative races come after the deaths of Justus Murunga and James Mukwe Lusweti respectively.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju said the party is currently enjoying a period of constructive engagement with Wiper, ODM, ANC and other parties due to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), hence the move to allow the respective parties to field their own candidates.

"It is the decision of the Jubilee Party that given the bigger picture of bringing this country together and the BBI, ceding ground the Nasa parties in this instance is essential to ensuring that we do not open unnecessary arenas for conflict with our very able partners in the BBI," Mr Tuju, who was flanked by Jubilee's parliamentary leadership, said on Wednesday.

He added that Jubilee is on standby with regard to the Nairobi Governor race as the matter plays out in court and at the Nairobi Assembly.

He revealed that the party will, however, field candidates in three Wards.

The party has since issued certificates to Virginia Wamaitha Gicanga, Francis Njoroge Njogu and Lucy Ng'endo Njoroge to fly its flag in the Hell's Gate, London Ward and Huruma Ward by-elections.

