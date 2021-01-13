Ethiopia to Attain Wheat Import Substitution Soon

13 January 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Abebe Woldegiors

The summer wheat irrigation projects undergone in 12 woredas of Amhara state and 21 woredas of Oromia state are expected to realize import substitution soon, said Ministry of Agriculture.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, the Ministry of Agriculture Wheat Irrigation Project Coordinator Daniel Muleta (Ph.D.) said that in the highland parts of the country following the harvesting of rainy season's crops, summer wheat irrigation projects are to be in effect.

He further said that most of the farmers participate in Oromia and Amhara states are smallholder ones. The major objective of the irrigation project is to attract and encourage farmers to engage in farming during summer.

This year seed is supplied by the government freely and farmers also obtained other inputs such as fertilizer and pesticides on credit bases from farmer's consumers association and unions. In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture in cooperation with the Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation Agency's technical support provided farmers with an extension services.

In the future, the government will continue its due support to help farmers expand mechanized farming.

As to Daniel, the main purpose of the project is introducing wheat production through irrigation all over the country.

Currently the nation imports 17 million quintals of wheat from abroad and the nation has the potential not only to substitute but also to export as there is vast areas of land suitable for wheat production both in the high and low lands of the country.

Currently, using the rain-fed farming 30 quintals of wheat per hectare is produced and when irrigation farm expanded the production per hectare will rise up to 50 quintals. It is predicted that this year's summer irrigation wheat harvest would surpass the volume of the previous rainy season.

The Ethiopian herald January 13/2021

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Military In Charge as Ugandans Gear Up for Tense 2021 Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.