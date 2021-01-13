Ethiopia Still Prioritizes Diplomatic Means to Ethio-Sudan Border Skirmish

Ethiopia as an ancient state still maintains its position to handle the Ethio-Sudan border skirmishes peacefully with a diplomatic approach despite the Sudanese side's continuing military buildup in the disputed area, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti said.

Sudan has been continuing illegal activities along Ethio- Sudan border areas through amassing forces, he said.

During the Ministry's weekly press briefing, Ambassador Dina said that the Sudan is continuing to mobilize its forces along the border.

Ethiopia is still committed to peaceful and diplomatic negotiations not to exacerbate the two countries' problem into a regional one, but everything has its own limit, he added.

Sudan has breached the century-old 1902 boundary treaty in delimiting the Ethio-Sudan border and the 1972 exchange of notes to solve the border issues peacefully, according to him.

"Now Sudan is impulsively implementing a third party's interest to incite war in the region," he said.

As to the ambassador, Ethiopia had fought wars with various foreign powers on several occasions in the past and understands well how disastrous a war is.

There is an invested interest of various third parties in plunging Ethiopia and Sudan into conflict, he said, adding that Ethiopia will never choose war as an option.

Ethiopia and Sudan have a long-lasting historical relationship and the people never want war rather than mutual development.

"Ethiopia is tolerating the Sudanese forces prioritizing peace and diplomacy," he stressed.

The Ethiopian herald January 13/2021