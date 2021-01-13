Ethiopia Holds Successful Coffee Promotion Webinar

13 January 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

The Embassy of Ethiopia in France, in collaboration with stakeholders, conducted a virtual Ethiopian Coffee Promotion Meeting yesterday.

Over 53 participants drawn from the key actors in the coffee sector attended the meeting.

On the Ethiopian side, representatives of companies engaged in the Export of coffee, the Ethiopian Coffee Exporters Association, the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the event.

According to a press release by The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State Minister Tsion Teklu delivered a keynote speech highlighting the premium qualities of the Ethiopian coffee, its socio-economic importance, and share of the Ethiopian coffee by destination.

She also reaffirmed the readiness of the government of Ethiopia and that of the Ethiopian private sector to do their level best to enhance coffee trade between the Ethiopian companies and their counterparts.

Ambassador Henok Teferra, on his part, underscored the need to directly link exporters and importers of coffee, as the bulk of the trade currently takes place through intermediaries.

According to the press release He also highlighted the need for intensifying the promotion of Ethiopian coffee in the destination markets.

The Ambassador further assured the participants of the Embassy's firm commitment to support the business community in their efforts to bolster coffee trade with their counterparts every step of the way.

At the occasion, representatives of the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority, the Ethiopian Coffee Exporters Associations, and the selected companies engaged in the coffee export have tabled presentations.

The French, the Spanish, and the Portuguese coffee importers and roasters, including Collectif Café, have also attended the meeting.

The Ethiopian herald January 13/2021

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

