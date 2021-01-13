Namibia: August 26 - PG Grabs Ex-Manager's Assets

Prosecutor General Martha Imalwa says she is satisfied with the court's decision to confiscate vehicles and a residential property belonging to a former finance manager accused of stealing N$26 million from a military state-owned company.

The missing funds are part of N$100 million allegedly stolen from a Ministry of Defence company, part of which was transferred to Dubai.

Imalwa filed a case in December 2019 - under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act - against former August 26 Textile finance manager Paulus Moshana. August 26 Textile is a company owned by the defence ministry.

His wife, Ester Ndinelago Shimwandi, an accounts clerk who worked in her husband's office, has also been implicated in the case.

Imalwa's comments come after High Court judge Harold Geier ordered in December last year that Moshana's assets such as a property at Walvis Bay and a Jeep Cherokee be confiscated.

He also ordered the seizure of Moshana's tractor, Toyota Landcruiser 70 and a Volkswagen Polo.

Moshana, court papers said, spent part of the money on residential properties and seven cars and a tractor during the period of the alleged theft.

Authorities such as the police appear to have deliberately allowed Moshana to sell allegedly ill-gotten residential properties while he was a major theft suspect.

Court documents show that the Moshana couple paid N$1 million for a property at Omuthiya in June 2017. Moshana subsequently sold it in September 2018.

In 2016, he bought a plot at Kuisebmund, Walvis Bay, for N$300 000. He sold it in December 2018 for N$865 000. The couple then purchased a house in Dorado Park in Windhoek for N$2,1 million in April 2018.

The Namibian has since last year reported how Moshana appears to be protected by the police top brass, despite being accused of stealing N$26 million from a government-owned company.

The prosecutor general said in court papers she was worried that the couple was selling and hiding residential properties bought with illicit funds.

Imalwa has in the past said it is up to the police to decide whether to arrest Moshana.

Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga has been evasive on why the former finance manager has not been arrested.

Sources said Moshana allegedly now drives a seven-seater vehicle, transporting people from Omuthiya to Windhoek.

The Namibian understands he was set to be arrested in December last year but this never happened.

Police officers allegedly went to his village house at Okambuga, north-east of Omuthiya in Oshikoto region. His movable properties at his village are said to have been confisticated last month.

As finance manager, Moshana earned N$35 000 per month at August 26 Textiles. Sources said he had dreams of owning service stations in the north and Gobabis.

Imawla told The Namibian yesterday that she was happy with the High Court decision. "We got what we sought," she added.

She confirmed that some of the assets have already been forfeited to the state.

According to the court order, detective inspector Johan Nico Green from the Namibian Police anti-money laundering unit has been authorised to take the properties into his possession and control for purposes of releasing them to the August 26 Textile and Garment Factory.

This week, chairperson of August 26 Holdings board brigadier general Fillemon Shafashike refused to comment on the matter, saying it is sub-judice.

"Kindly take note that the matter against Mr Paulus Moshana is still pending and thus sub-judice," he said.

He added that August 26 Holding is cooperating with the authorities and has faith in the legal process.

"We also trust that justice will be served at the end of the day," Shafashike said.

On Monday this week, Moshana refused to comment. He also did not respond to two text messages sent to him.

Some sources suspect Moshana is being shielded from arrest, amid claims that he "knows too much" and could implicate senior military figures who also dipped fingers into the jar.

The police chiefs have been accused of deliberately delaying finalising the case which was investigated by a detective chief inspector Boois and head of criminal investigations department, commissioner Moritz Norres !Naruseb.

!Naruseb replaced Nelius Becker as head of the criminal investigations department.

August 26 Holdings chief executive officer colonel George Kaxuxwena (retired) wrote to Ndeitunga in February last year, enquiring why Moshana and his wife had not been arrested, despite their alleged involvement in the theft, which he put at around N$26 million.

Kaxuxwena asked the police chief to update him on progress in investigations on the case.

"The case was opened on 19 July 2018, but no arrests have been made and no progress reports have been received, despite numerous requests made to the investigative officers," Kaxuxwena said in the letter.