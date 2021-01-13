Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Businessman Loses U.S.$60k to Robbers

13 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

A WHEELCHAIR bound Chinhoyi businessman, Theodore Mhlanga also known as Gwayagwaya, lost at least US$60 000 to robbers at his Mzari suburb house last night.

The unconfirmed number of robbers pounced at the businessman's house where they also stole one of his vehicles which they used as a gateaway vehicle.

Police provincial spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the robbery but could not shed more light as investigations are currently underway.

Efforts to get comment from the businessman were this morning futile and it was not clear whether the robbers were armed with guns.

The businessman runs a common and popular drinking spot under the name Gwayagwaya and has a number business premises in the town and a farm.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.