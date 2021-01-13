Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Businessman Loses U.S.$60k to Robbers

A WHEELCHAIR bound Chinhoyi businessman, Theodore Mhlanga also known as Gwayagwaya, lost at least US$60 000 to robbers at his Mzari suburb house last night.

The unconfirmed number of robbers pounced at the businessman's house where they also stole one of his vehicles which they used as a gateaway vehicle.

Police provincial spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the robbery but could not shed more light as investigations are currently underway.

Efforts to get comment from the businessman were this morning futile and it was not clear whether the robbers were armed with guns.

The businessman runs a common and popular drinking spot under the name Gwayagwaya and has a number business premises in the town and a farm.