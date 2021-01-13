South Africa: Anoj Singh's State Capture Appearance Postponed Due to 'Fatally Defective' Summons

analysis

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo agreed to grant former Transnet and Eskom executive Anoj Singh a postponement at the State Capture Commission on Wednesday due to a flaw in the summons requiring him to give evidence.

State Capture Commission chairperson Raymond Zondo was reluctant to grant former Transnet and Eskom executive Anoj Singh his request to postpone his testimony on Wednesday until he studied the summons the commission's secretary had signed and sent Singh in December 2020.

According to the summons, Singh was required to appear on Wednesday to give evidence on an affidavit he had submitted. He had not and still has not submitted an affidavit to the commission despite being directed to do so by September 2020.

"Effectively, what this summons is requiring Mr Singh to come and testify about is an affidavit that did not exist then and actually doesn't exist even now, as far as I'm concerned. So how do I insist that he must give evidence today when the summons told him to come and testify about a non-existent affidavit?" Zondo asked evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka SC.

"The summons should stand and fall on its own. It should be complete. It should tell the...