Malawi: Mwanamvekha Suspends DPP Meetings

13 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential hopeful Joseph Mwanamvekha has suspended all party meetings - trying to understand the micro economic challenges people in the country are facing - due to the rising cases of Covid-19.

The tour so far has taken former finance minister Mwanamvekha to his home district Chiradzulu, Chikwawa, Nsanje, Phalombe and Mulanje.

In a brief statement, Mwanamvekha says he would resume the meetings as soon as the situation improves.

This follows the death of two powerful cabinet ministers; Sidik Mia and Lingson Belekanyama yesterday forcing president Lazarus Chakwera to declare a three day national mourning.

Mia was buried late in the evening around 8pm in Ngabu, Chikwawa.

Mwanamvekha is one of the contenders of the position of president of the DPP after the aging leader of the party Peter Mutharika indicated he would call for an elective meeting for the party gurus to elect a new leader.

This follows Mutharika's disastrous showing in the last election.

Recently, Mwanamvekha held meetings with DPP Regional committee members, District Governors, Constituency governors Youth and women directors in the Lower Shire.

During the meetings, DPP members asked him to run for presidency.

Though Mwanamvekha tried to ignore them by focusing on his objective of assessing economical challenges the people of Lower Shire are facing, the delegates never gave him chance as they continued speaking on top of their voices "Mukayimile bwana ndipo tikuvoterani".

Mwanamvekha has refused to comment on the calls on the matter as he is waiting for the appropriate time when DPP leadership open up the race for DPP presidential candidates.

For the meantime his focus is on understanding the economical challenges Malawians are facing under the current microeconomic situations.

According to some DPP members, Mwanamvekha is the right person to represent the party because of his loyalty to Mutharika, vast economical experience and excellent academic background.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

00vote

Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

0shares

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.