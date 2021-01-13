Malawi: Deputy Minister Abida Mourns Loss of Husband Mo Mia 💔

Deputy Minister of Lands Abida Mia, who is also legislator for Chikwawa Nkombezi Constituency spoke out in mourning Wednesday following the death of her husband Mohammed Sidik Mia who was minister of Transport and the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice-president from Covid-19.

Speaking to Nyasa Times "through tears," Abida - comforted by messages of condolence led by President Lazarus Chakwera - said the loss is heart-breaking.

"The death of a husband is a loss no wife should have to bear," said the widow of the MCP second-in-command.

She described the fallen minister as the "quintessential happy warrior."

Abida said: " Mo Mia's death has come as a big loss... I am obviously absolutely devastated by what's happened."

She cried and said: "I am very depressed."

Abida said Mia was father to four children and five grand children namely Ahmed Mia, Hurain Mia, Saudi Mia and Abdul Mia.

Late Mia revealed his illness in an open letter, calling for strict compliance with Covid-19 measures.

A businessperson-turned-politician, Mia, 55, was an unsung hero in the formation of the governing Tonse Alliance. Born in 1965 to a trucker at Makande in Ngabu, Chikwawa District, Mia vocally campaigned for the alliance in the poll and gave the alliance, particularly MCP a strong presence in the southern region away from its Central Region stronghold.

MCP secretary-general (SG) Eisenhower Mkaka described Mia as MCP's "beacon of hope."

Mkaka said the party and the government has lost, " a humble person who put the national interest ahead of his personal ambition."

His loyalists hailed him as 'the Shire Valley giant', a tag left by the late Gwanda Chakuamba, who helped MCP win all parliamentary seats in Nsanje in 1994.

During the switch from MCP's one-party rule to democracy in 1993, Mia supported the liberal United Democratic Front (UDF), established by Bakili Muluzi who ended founding President Kamuzu Banda's 31-year-old dictatorship.

When Muluzi disagreed with his chosen successor Bingu wa Mutharika in 2005, Mia dumped UDF to join then newly-formed DPP. In April 2012, when Bingu succumbed to a heart attack, the Shire Valley politician and his 18 DPP executives swiftly switched to then vice-president Joyce Banda's People's Party (PP).

