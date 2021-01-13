Uganda: RDC in Trouble Over Museveni Remarks

The Lira Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Milton Odongo has been criticised for telling religious leaders to worship President Museveni as their god.

Mr Odongo made the remarks while officiating at a dialogue aimed at promoting peace during and after the elections in Lira City last Friday.

Referring to the first Commandment in the Bible, Mr Odongo said President Museveni has been Uganda's god for the last 35 years.

"You have had a god for the last 35 years, what else do you want? All leaders are chosen by God and every Sunday while you are praying you say Amen. You should always be praying to President Museveni because he was chosen by God. He is the God who has been taking care of Uganda," he said.

However, his remarks did not go down well with the clergy who said the statement demeans God.

Bishop Silvanus Ogwal of Pentecostal Assemblies of God , said leaders should desist from making statements that incite the public and create tribal conflicts.