Uganda: EU Calls for Credible, Transparent Election

13 January 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nobert Atukunda

As the country goes to the polls, the Delegation of the European Union Commission in Uganda has called for a credible, inclusive and transparent 2021 General Election to allow all Ugandans to exercise their democratic rights without fear of intimidation or violence.

The statement by Mr Joseph Borrel, the European Union (EU) High Representative on the upcoming General Election reads: "The excessive use of force by law enforcement and security agencies has seriously tarnished this electoral process. At this crucial time the EU expects transparent, inclusive and credible elections," reads the statement in part.

Mr Borrel said the EU and other partners have noted a pre-electoral cycle that has been stained by violence towards Opposition presidential candidates, civil society organisations, journalists, among others.

Brutality

During the campaign trail, police and other security forces, unleashed violence on journalists covering Opposition presidential candidates Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, of National Unity Platform (NUP) party and Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

However, when journalists demanded an apology, the Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth-Ochola recently refuted reports that police are targeting journalists, arguing that security personnel have been using reasonable force to restrain the press for their own safety.

EU has called for support of the work of journalists, civil society organisations, human rights defenders to ensure accountability and transparency.

The country goes to polls on Thursday to elect the President and Members of Parliament. EC has promised a credible election even as the Opposition reject some EC guidelines.

The public has also complained about intimidation and violence that have marred the campaigns and government has since beefed up security.

No observers

Meanwhile, Mr Joseph Borrel, the European Union (EU) High Representative on the upcoming General Election, said the European Union (EU) observers will not be deployed across the country to observe the elections.

"The EU's offer to deploy a small team of electoral experts was not taken up. The role of local observers will be even more important than before," Mr Borrell said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.