Uganda: 3 Eastern Districts Get Access to Clean Water

13 January 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Leonard Mukooli

Residents living in the districts of Kapchorwa, Bulambuli and Bukedea have been connected to clean water.

This follows the commissioning of Shs72 billion gravity water flow scheme, which was constructed by the government through the Ministry of Water and Environment, with support from African Development Bank (ADB).

During the commissioning ceremony at Sirinda Village, Kapsinda Sub-county in Kapchorwa District over the weekend, Mr Sam Cheptoris, the Minister of Water and Environment, said the beneficiaries, who mostly live in the lowlands, have been having challenges to access safe and clean water.

"For long, the government has been having challenges in supplying clean water to the lowlands but with the establishment of this facility, the situation has been handled and communities will now live better lives," Mr Cheptoris said.

The scheme supplies water to various sub-counties including Kapsida and Kawowo in Kapchorwa District and Bukiyi in Sironko District.

Others include Kachumbala, Kidogole, Malera and Kamutur in Bukedea District and Bunambutye and Bukhalu in Bulambuli District.

The minister said most of the available water sources in the beneficiary communities had broken down.

"Most of the boreholes and other water sources were broken down some years ago leaving communities to suffer," he said, adding that the government will continue establishing gravity schemes in order to ensure that every village has access to safe and clean water.

"As a ministry, we are encouraging the construction of such schemes because they carry bulky volumes of water that can serve a big population for a long period of time," Mr Cheptoris said.

Mr Joseph Eyatu, the director of water for development in the Water ministry, said the project will serve 400,000 people in 11 sub-counties across the four beneficiary districts.

Currently, the project has 1,248 connections both in people's homes and the public. "Our population projection is 400,000 people in the four districts, however, the facility has the capacity to serve beyond as it produces 12 million litres of water per day," Mr Eyatu said.

He said the gravity flow system is less expensive and serves a broader population compared to the boreholes that the beneficiary community have always been relying on.

Mr Stephen Manga, the chairperson of Sirinda Village in Kapsinda Sub-county, applauded the government for the project but said as the host community, they are not yet connected.

"The government promised that as the host community, we will be among the first beneficiaries but we have not received the piped water," he said.

The chairperson of Bukedea District, Mr Moses Olemukan, said: "My people have received the water project with great joy because they have been sharing their water sources with animals."

Another shs4.9 Billion project

The government also commissioned another gravity flow scheme in Bulambuli District, which was built at Shs4.9 billion with support from the European Union and the Federal Republic of Germany.

The scheme serves 23,000 people in six sub-counties of Kamu, Bulegeni, Sisiyi, Muyembe Town Council, Bulegeni Town Council and Namisuni Sub-county.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.