Uganda: Nup Parliamentary Candidate Arrested for Burning Museveni Posters

13 January 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ismail Bategeka

The National Unity Platform (NUP) aspirant for Masindi Municipality Parliamentary seat is in police custody hours to election on allegations of burning President Museveni's campaign posters.

Mr Rogers Kanti was arrested Wednesday morning by police that was led by Masindi Police Commander.

According to police, Kanti who is also a NUP Coordinator in Masindi District last evening burnt posters of Mr Museveni who is seeking to extend his rule to the fourth decade, at Masindi Market Square.

Kanti told journalists that he found some of Mr Museveni's posters pinned on his car and others dropped inside by unknown people after he parked at a guest house at the Market square.

"They pinned their pictures on my vehicle and dropped others inside without my consent. I had to react," Mr Kanti said.

He has been charged with defacing Mr Museveni's posters and notices of president Museveni.

