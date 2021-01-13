Mozambique: Second Worst Day for New Coronavirus Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry on Tuesday reported the second worst day ever in terms of new coronavirus cases.

According to a Ministry press release, 662 cases were diagnosed in the previous 24 hours - second only to last Saturday, 9 January, when 879 new infections were reported.

Four Covid-19 patients died in this 24 hour period, two in Maputo city, one in Tete and one in Manica. Three were Mozambican men, two of them aged 67 and one aged 30. The fourth was a 57 year old Mozambican woman. They had been hospitalised in health units in Maputo, Tete and Manica. Despite medical care, their condition deteriorated. Two of them died on Sunday and two on Monday. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 201.

The Ministry release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 293,201 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 2,468 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 1,066 were from Maputo city, 388 from Cabo Delgado, 314 from Manica, 192 from Gaza, 147 from Inhambane, 100 from Maputo province, 92 from Nampula, 51 from Sofala, 50 from Tete, 46 from Niassa and 22 from Zambezia.

1,806 of the tests yielded negative results, but 662 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 22,996. Of the new cases, 608 are Mozambicans, two are South African, one is Angolan, one is German, one French and one Italian. The nationalities of the other 48 have not yet ben confirmed.

335 of the cases are women or girls and 327 are men or boys. 53 are children under the age of 15, and 23 are over 65 years old. In 28 cases, no age information is available.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

240 of the new cases are from Maputo city and 86 are from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and province between them account for 49.2 per cent of the cases reported on Tuesday. 198 cases were reported from Manica: the reason for this spike is not yet clear, although it might be related to Mozambicans returning from Zimbabwe. There were also 52 cases from Gaza, 21 from Cabo Delgado, 21 from Nampula, 17 from Inhambane, 12 from Tete, eight from Sofala, four from Zambezia and three from Niassa.

The Ministry reported that, in the same 24 hour period, three Covid-19 patients were discharged from Maputo city hospitals, but 17 new cases were admitted - 14 in Maputo, two in Zambezia and one in Nampula. There are now 135 people hospitalised in the Covid-19 isolation wards (116 in Maputo, six in Zambezia, five in Tete, three in Nampula, two in Gaza, one in Sofala, one in Manica, and one in Cabo Delgado.

Over the same 24 hour period, 547 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 - 406 of them in Maputo city, 57 in Manica, 42 in Inhambane, 27 in Sofala and 15 in Zambezia. This brings the total number of recoveries to 18,170 - which is 79 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has now risen to 4,621. Their geographical distribution is as follows: Maputo city, 2,538 (54.9 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 484; Manica, 297; Sofala, 272; Cabo Delgado, 187; Nampula, 186; Niassa, 148; Gaza, 143; Tete, 128; Zambezia, 120; Inhambane, 118.