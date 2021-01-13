Mozambique: Dry Port to Cut Traffic of Heavy Trucks By Half

13 January 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's publicly owned ports and railway company (CFM) expects to finish by February the construction of a dry port in Ressano Garcia, near the border with South Africa, in Maputo province, which will cut by half the road traffic of dump trucks carrying ferro-chrome to the Port of Maputo.

The dry port in Ressano Garcia, about 98 kilometres from Maputo, will increase the handling capacity of minerals to 50,000 tonnes per month. The infrastructure, with an installed capacity to receive 270 trucks per day - which translates into three trains a day, each with 60 wagons - results from a partnership between CFM and the South African company, the Logistics Group (TLG).

Briefing the media after visiting the site, Transport Minister Janfar Abdulai said the initiative is intended to transfer cargo currently ferried by trucks to the railways.

"We are pleased with the developments on the ground and the work is 70 per cent advanced, which will reduce road accidents," Abdulai said, adding that the infrastructure will cut by half the number of dump trucks moving along the EN4 motorway, connecting Mozambique and South Africa.

The minister, who refused to disclose the amount of money invested, said that in the initial phase the dry port will include the immigration service and customs clearance.

Florbela Trancoso, TLG logistics director, confirmed that the main objective of the new terminal is to reduce the number of trucks crossing the Ressano Garcia border and making their way to the port of Maputo. "In order to minimise the impact of these trucks, the idea arose of creating this terminal to ease the entry and exit of trucks ferrying minerals to the port."

Heavy goods vehicles cause enormous damage to roads, and the Mozambican authorities have long insisted that most of the goods they carry should be transported by rail.

TLG currently manages the Matola Cargo Terminal as well as KM4 customs terminals at Ressano Garcia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.