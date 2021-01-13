Mozambique: Beira Mayor Orders an End to Street Selling

Maputo — The Mayor of Beira, Daviz Simango, has ordered an end to all informal selling of goods on the streets and pavements of the city, reports the independent television station STV.

At a Tuesday press conference, Simango said that, as from next Monday, all vendors must move from the streets into the markets, where it is easier for the municipal authorities to control the spread of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

He promised that the municipality will step up its monitoring of compliance with the administrative measures that the government ordered in its decree of early September, establishing a State of Public Calamity.

The aim is to halt the spread of the pandemic. Since the New Year, the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths has risen alarmingly. In Beira, there are now over 200 active cases of Covid-19.

"As from Monday, let us ensure that nobody is selling on the streets", urged Simango, "and that those who want to go on selling, do so in the established markets. That way we will be creating conditions for reducing the transmission of Covid-19".

Another battle that must be waged, the mayor added, is against the excessive consumption of alcoholic drinks, since people under the influence of alcohol are more likely to behave in ways that favour spreading the virus.

The government decree bans the consumption of alcohol in public. This measure was taken to prevent people from gathering in crowds.

"Let's create conditions for the Municipal Police to monitor excessive consumption", he urged. The closing times for bars, bottle stores and the like "must be strictly complied with".