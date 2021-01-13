Angola: Covid-19 - 89 New Infections, 687 Recoveries in Last 24 Hours

12 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan health authorities reported Tuesday 89 new infections, 687 recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

Luanda took the biggest brunt of the pandemics with 46 cases, followed by Huambo 14.

Benguela and Zaire with six each, Bié (5), Moxico and Huíla shared four each.

The remaining provinces of Bengo, Cuando Cubango, Uíge, Cabinda detected one each.

The cases were 55 men and 34 women, aged 1-81 years.

Angola has a global tally of 2,409 active cases.

