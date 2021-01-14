Nigeria: 20 Kwara Doctors Test Positive for Covid-19

13 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Habeeb, however, said that the discovery of COVID-19 vaccine has brought hope and relief.

At least 20 doctors have been infected with COVID-19 at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), an official has said.

The President of UITH chapter of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Badmus Habeeb, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ilorin.

He said that members of the association were battling with the pandemic based on available resources.

"About 20 of our members have been infected with the virus in the past two to three weeks.

"I must reiterate that this is not the best of times for us, our families and the affected patients," he said.

Mr Habeeb, however, said that the discovery of COVID-19 vaccine has brought hope and relief to the people.

"There is a poor resource setting in the country, where basic necessities to make the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines easy and possible, are not readily available.

"So it, therefore, seems we may never be able to get the vaccine anytime soon.

"Based on available evidence, COVID-19 vaccine is effective, and there is no reason why Nigerians should not follow the guide of scientific evidence, especially with proper information," he said.

He advised the government to provide necessary resources and incentives to health workers across the country to help curb its spread.

"The public should adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols as announced by NCDC," he said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.