Nigeria to Participate in African Weightlifting Championships in Mauritius

13 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The country's weightlifters have been preparing for the competition since last year in order to put up a good performance at the championships, an official said

Nigeria will participate in the African Weightlifting Championships slated for April 1 to April 8 at Vacoas in Mauritius, an official said on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Technical Director of Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF), Christopher Nwadei, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the tournament would serve as an Olympic qualifier.

He said the country's weightlifters have been preparing for the competition since last year, in order to put up a good performance at the championships.

"They were in camp in Abuja in December, and they will resume the second phase of the camping programme after the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Edo.

"Our target is to win more medals, and gather enough points that will give us the opportunity to feature at the Olympics. The lifters will do their best to make the country proud.

"We have been putting up good performances whenever we go out to represent the country," Mr Nwadei said.

He added that eight weightlifters - six females and two males -- will represent the country at the championships.

