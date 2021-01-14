Botswana: Francistown Foot Bridge On Cards

13 January 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Goweditswe Kome

Francistown — Acting Francistown town clerk, Mr Lawrence Mazinyane, says funds permitting, a 200-metre foot-bridge will be constructed between Somerset Extension and Block 2 locations in the city.

Briefing the Minister of Environment, Natural Resource Conservation and Tourism, Ms Phildah Kereng, on Tuesday, Mr Mazinyane said the bridge would be convenient for the residents of the two wards whom he said periodically crossed Tati-river to the other side to access services.

He said already the city council had engaged a company to do environmental impact survey.

The acting town clerk stated, however, that COVID-19 had delayed preliminary design of the bridge.

He anticipated the design to be completed by April 14 this year adding that the submission of the design will determine the construction period.

Minister Phildah Kereng said the overall budget for the bridge would be arrived at once the survey, the design report and the scope of work were done.

She also urged residents to consider utilising available space around the proposed site to set up projects such as picnic spots, restaurants, tourists' sites, shopping malls, sports fields as well as photographic areas which could assist spin money for the community.

For his part, Member of Parliament for Francistown South, Mr Wynter Mmolotsi urged all stakeholders not to work in silos, but to collaborate their efforts to make sure the planned bridge was a success.

"We need a long term approach to development," he said, adding that the bridge should be constructed such that it will be useful and robust even in the next 30 years.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resource Conservation and Tourism, Dr Oduetse Koboto, said the role of the ministry was to identify how far the plots were from the proposed site and devise modalities of compensation to people who would be affected by the development.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.