Botswana: Blood Donation Vital in Covid-19 Fight

13 January 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Naomi Leepile

Gaborone — Blood donation has become more necessary than ever during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Stressing the importance of blood donation, Dr Mohammed Chand of Diagnofirm Medical Laboratories stated that even during the pandemic emergencies requiring blood transfusion still occurred.

Speaking during a two-day blood donation campaign in Gaborone this week, Dr Chand therefore called on the public to donate blood.

He said donating blood had been classified an essential service hence the need for donors to come forward.

Dr Chand said the drive, undertaken in conjunction with National Blood Transfusion Services Botswana, came in the wake of serious blood shortages at Princess Marina Hospital and Botswana Blood Bank.

The campaign, which he said was an integral part of the lab's corporate social responsibility, targeted staff, clients and the public.

Blood donors, he said, played a vital role in health care disclosing that a single pint could save three lives.

He said donating blood also had emotional and physical benefits for donors such as stress reduction, improvement of well-being and health generally.

In addition, the donor also received free medical screening where all the vitals would be checked, he said.

Dr Chand assured the public that additional safety protocols had been put in place to keep people safe and healthy during the process of donating blood.

Blood centres throughout the country had instituted measures to ensure that donations continued in a safe manner for both donors and recipients.

He thanked donors and encouraged more people to give blood as well as raise awareness about the global need for safe blood.

