Tanzania: Dar Gymkhana Beat Tamil in T-20 Cricket

DAR Gymkhana's first victory over Tamil Nadu Sports Club now poses a threat to the Group D leaders Lions Cricket Club who are still on top of the T-20 League by superior run rate.

Both teams have reaped two points after winning their openers. Dar Gymkhana defeated Tamil Nadu by seven wickets on Tuesday in a game staged at Gymkhana oval in Dar es Salaam.

The victory has awarded them two points with an average 2.90 net run rates, placing Dar Gymkhana second in the group behind Lions CC who are superior by 3.95 net run rates.

Thus the standings put the two cricket clubs at the best chance to seal places in the quarterfinals while the third and fourth placed team will be in test to challenge the top teams. On the game day, Tamil Nadu won the toss, elected to bat first registering 67 runs in ten of the twenty overs.

On chasing the score Dar Gymkhana managed to beat it in just three of the allocated twenty overs. At the end of the game Krutik Thakkar of Dar Gymkhana was named a man of the match after claiming four wickets. Other wickets were claimed by Umang Somani who pocketed two while Gagan Alga claimed a wicket for Dar Gymkhana.

Amit Raghuvanshi and Kannan Natarajan were other stars of Dar Gymkhana who showed a classy performance, both scored 25 runs. The results have then placed Tamil Nadu at third place. They have not registered any point but have inked -2.90 net run rate. At fourth in the log are Marylebone Cricket Club.

They have not pocketed any point similar to Tamil Nadu but able to register a -3.95 net run rate. On the other hand General Petroleum is the only club in Group D that has not played any game. It will eventually approach every of its games as a golden chance to step in the finals.

The T-20 DC Gymkhana tournament has drawn teams in four groups; A, B, C and D. Agha Khan lead group A, Dar Cricket Club lead group B while K&P Construction lead group C.