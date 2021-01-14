Tanzania: Dar Gymkhana Beat Tamil in T-20 Cricket

14 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DAR Gymkhana's first victory over Tamil Nadu Sports Club now poses a threat to the Group D leaders Lions Cricket Club who are still on top of the T-20 League by superior run rate.

Both teams have reaped two points after winning their openers. Dar Gymkhana defeated Tamil Nadu by seven wickets on Tuesday in a game staged at Gymkhana oval in Dar es Salaam.

The victory has awarded them two points with an average 2.90 net run rates, placing Dar Gymkhana second in the group behind Lions CC who are superior by 3.95 net run rates.

Thus the standings put the two cricket clubs at the best chance to seal places in the quarterfinals while the third and fourth placed team will be in test to challenge the top teams. On the game day, Tamil Nadu won the toss, elected to bat first registering 67 runs in ten of the twenty overs.

On chasing the score Dar Gymkhana managed to beat it in just three of the allocated twenty overs. At the end of the game Krutik Thakkar of Dar Gymkhana was named a man of the match after claiming four wickets. Other wickets were claimed by Umang Somani who pocketed two while Gagan Alga claimed a wicket for Dar Gymkhana.

Amit Raghuvanshi and Kannan Natarajan were other stars of Dar Gymkhana who showed a classy performance, both scored 25 runs. The results have then placed Tamil Nadu at third place. They have not registered any point but have inked -2.90 net run rate. At fourth in the log are Marylebone Cricket Club.

They have not pocketed any point similar to Tamil Nadu but able to register a -3.95 net run rate. On the other hand General Petroleum is the only club in Group D that has not played any game. It will eventually approach every of its games as a golden chance to step in the finals.

The T-20 DC Gymkhana tournament has drawn teams in four groups; A, B, C and D. Agha Khan lead group A, Dar Cricket Club lead group B while K&P Construction lead group C.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Why the Rising Water Levels in East Africa's Rift Valley Lakes?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.