Tanzania: Amavubi Lose Friendly Ahead of CHAN Kick Off

WHILE Taifa Stars were held to a 1-1 by Congo DR, Rwanda's Amavubi lost 1-0 to Congo-Brazzaville on Tuesday in their last warm-up match ahead of the CHAN finals. Rwanda is one of the three members of CECAFA who have qualified to play in CHAN finals which run from January 16th to February 7th , 2021, in Cameroon.

Cervelie Ikouma scored the goal in the 10th minute at Amahoro stadium. Amavubi tried to push for an equaliser but were wasteful The first half ended with both teams having very few chances on goal and it was the same thing in the second half. Amavubi coach Vincent Mashami said his team needs to be ruthless in front of goal and also be disciplined in the way they defend.

"We lost because of one mistake, one piece of poor positioning and we gave the ball away to the opponent who punished us. We need to be disciplined in defense and also not waste the goal-scoring opportunities that we get," Mashami said The national team travels to Cameroon for the 2020 CHAN tournament this week.

After featuring in three past editions, Rwanda has only made it past the group stage once, when the country hosted the tournament in 2016