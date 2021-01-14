Tanzania: Youths Urged to Promote Tourism, Cultural Heritage Attractions

YOUTH in the country have been urged to recognize and cherish Tanzania's cultural heritage and cultivate a sense of patriotism, which is an important element to social and economic development.

This was said by the Director General of National Museum of Tanzania, Dr Noel Lwoga, while addressing a group of youth from the University of Dar es Salaam who participated in the Dar es Salaam City tour over the weekend.

The tour organized by the National Museum under the Museum University Hub programme, involved university students from the College of Humanities, who experienced the beauty of Dar es Salaam heritage sites.

In a speech read on his behalf by the National Museum Principal Public Relations Officer, Ms Joyce Mkinga, the National Museum Director General underscored the importance of promoting Tanzania's cultural heritage so that it is known to the public inside and outside the country, therefore the youth can play an important role in this endeavors.

The 69 university students from the College of Humanities, department of Archaeology and Heritage toured the Museum and House of Culture in what was dubbed as 'Dar City Tour'.

The students, who are members of Dar es Salaam University Archaeology and Heritage Student Association (DUHASA), also toured 17 other tourist and cultural heritage attractions in the city.

He said the tour aimed at building the student's capacity and help them link theories learned in class with actual realities on the ground.

"We want you to be good ambassadors of what Tanzania has to offer in terms of tourism and heritage attractions and contribute toward endeavors to strengthen the tourism sector," he said.

Tanzania targets to reach five billion tourists visiting the country every year with annual income turnover of USD 6 billion by 2025.

Dr Lwoga explained that the tour also aimed at opening up opportunities to students and provide them with a clue of where to start after completing their studies.

A Senior Education Officer, National Museum and House of Culture, Mrs Anamery Bagenyi cautioned the students to cultivate needed good ethical conducts in their work places in the future.

"We should learn from our past leaders," she told them when explaining a point on past presidents of Tanzania at the museum.

The Head of the Programme of the Museum and House of Culture, Mr Chance Ezekiel said members of the Museum University Hub have opportunities to have first-hand knowledge of tourists and cultural heritage sites attractions with guidance from experienced and experts in the areas.

"There are a lot of opportunities in tourism and heritage sub sector," he said, adding that early exposure to students was important to trigger their brains and future innovations in their areas of expertise.

For now, the programme collaborates with DUHASA but plans are afoot to work with other students in other universities in the country.

The Chairperson of DUHASA, Zuhura Mtenguzi said the tour was an eye opener and had positive impact to the students.

"We have learned that we have to be clear of where we come from in order to forge a strong nation in the future," she said.

Explaining further, she noted that cultural heritage and other tourist attractions have a huge role to play in the nation's progress, and that as youths they will be at the fore front to promote them.