Nigeria: No Second Wave of Covid-19 in Oyo, Says Makinde

Ibadan — Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has declared that there is no new wave of COVIID-19 in the state.

The governor said that facts, figures and data available in the state on the current state of the spread of Coronavirus did not indicate a new wave but a continuation of the first outbreak of the pandemic.

Noting that the curve since the outbreak of the pandemic was never flattened, Makinde said arrangement is in top gear to explore other means of getting more vaccines for the people, adding that the state has already opened discussions with certain manufacturers on how it can get as many as possible for the people.

He said the planned 1,800 vaccines to be supplied the state through the federal government is grossly inadequate for the people whose population stands between 7-10 million.

The Governor spoke while addressing the press on the management of the virus in the state saying , "With recent happenings and talks of the Second wave of COVID-19, I count it necessary that I address you.

"Let me start by talking about this issue of supposed second wave. I have always said all our responses to COVID-19 in Oyo state will be guided by data, science and logic.

"So, as far as Oyo state is concerned, the data we have is not pointing to a second wave as the curve was never flattened, to start with.

"For example, between when we started testing people in March 2020 and December 2020, we conducted 20,000 tests out of which about 3,000 were positive of COVID-19.

"By the NCDC guidelines, we tested mostly sick people who have direct interaction with those who have the virus. The NCDC have revised those guidelines and made testing open to accommodate more people, including those who may not even be showing any symptoms.

"So, from December 2020 till date, we have conducted a further 14,000 test. And I have had about 696 positive cases. So, it is clear that we did not have flattening of the curve, rather, we have more people becoming more complacent and acting more as if the pandemic was over.

"But the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) has continued its work of monitoring and enlightenment. The data says COVID-19 is still very much with us. Science is telling us that we can slow down the spread by taking precaution. The logical thing to do is to follow what science says."