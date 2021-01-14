Mauritius: Team Nigeria to Participate in African Weightlifting Championships in Mauritius

14 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Team Nigeria will participate in the African Weightlifting Championships slated for April 1 to 8, 2021 at Vacoas in Mauritius.

The Technical Director of Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF), Christopher Nwadei, said the tournament would serve as an Olympic qualifier, stating that the country's weightlifters have been preparing for the competition since last year, in order to put up a good performance at the championships.

"They were in camp in Abuja last December, and they will resume the second phase of the camping programme after the National Sports Festival (NSF) in Edo.

"Our target is to win more medals, and gather enough points that will give us the opportunity to feature at the Olympics. The lifters will do their best to make the country proud.

"We have been putting up good performances whenever we go out to represent the country," Nwadei told the (NAN).

He added that eight weightlifters six females and two males will represent the country at the championships.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Uganda Votes in Tense Election After Campaigns Marred by Violence
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Naomi Campbell's Kenya Tourism Ambassador Role Causes a Stir
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.