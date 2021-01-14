Kenya: Karen Nyamu Finally Opens Up On 'Affair' With Samidoh

Politician and lawyer Karen Nyamu has refuted claims that she is having a romantic relationship with Mugithi music sensation Samidoh.

Karen was alleged to be dating Samidoh and that they had reportedly even welcomed a son.

Nyamu, who was speaking during a live on-air interview with Radio Jambo's Massawe Jappani, said they are just good friends.

"I don't care what people say about me, I don't have the time, they can say all they want. I know my truth. Samidoh loves and adores his wife and kids and as I said, he is my friend. He knows the truth, Whatever the truth is, he is aware of it," she said.

When asked why she uploaded and later deleted a video of herself and Samidoh cozying up while on holiday in Dubai, Nyamu said:

"Samidoh is my friend. I thought I just post the video just like you post your other friends. However, people started commenting bringing in different angles, like about Samidoh's wife, and so I decided to pull it down. I didn't have any bad intention plus Samidoh is his own brand and I didn't want to tarnish it."

The mother of two further added that she knows Samidoh's wife, but they have never interacted because of their different circles.

"Yes, I know her, but our circles are different, and I know she has no beef with me. Because she knows the truth," Nyamu added.

Nyamu, who unsuccessfully vied for the Nairobi Woman Representative in 2017, said she was in Dubai with other politicians while Samidoh had an event there.

"We were in Dubai where Sonko and other politicians were too, and we were staying around the same area, and we just got into a boat together as friends," she added.